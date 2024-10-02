CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.45

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €94.45 ($104.94) and last traded at €93.45 ($103.83), with a volume of 52688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €92.40 ($102.67).
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.52.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.
