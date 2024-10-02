Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.75 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Curbline Properties Price Performance
Shares of Curbline Properties stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Curbline Properties has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $24.35.
