CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Up 4.8%

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 573,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 838,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 832.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CVB Financial by 9,211.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

