Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $2,025,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,056,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CB opened at $292.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $204.15 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The company has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

View Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.