Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $266.38 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $273.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.80.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

