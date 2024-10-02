Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 23,293 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 23,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $545,522.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,070,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,059,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. 11,990,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,490,839. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.87 and a beta of 1.82. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after buying an additional 112,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,749,000 after buying an additional 193,585 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,172,000 after buying an additional 825,307 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

