Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DDOG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.89.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.22. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,771.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,237,771.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $1,000,110.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,808.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,991 shares of company stock worth $50,448,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Datadog by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,620,000 after purchasing an additional 331,808 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after buying an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,068,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,518,000 after buying an additional 172,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

