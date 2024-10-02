Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,763 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after purchasing an additional 851,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 159.8% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,396,000 after acquiring an additional 832,144 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,998,554 shares of company stock worth $2,264,348,973. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

DELL opened at $113.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.66. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

