Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.56 and last traded at $115.85. 2,059,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,667,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average of $124.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $144,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 770,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,456,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,998,554 shares of company stock worth $2,264,348,973. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

