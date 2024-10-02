Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $870,900.00 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $870,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,096 shares in the company, valued at $844,656.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,526. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.37. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,429 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after buying an additional 1,124,499 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,454,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,910,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,546,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

