DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

