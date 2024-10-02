Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

