Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Gap Down to $27.88

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.88, but opened at $27.18. Dianthus Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 13,869 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $809.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 1,376.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 384,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 860.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 72,509 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

