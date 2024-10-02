Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,179 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.26% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $101,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 42.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DCOM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

