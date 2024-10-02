Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.99

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 109561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

