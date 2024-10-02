Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.70

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 103088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.