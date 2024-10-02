Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Sensible Money LLC

Sensible Money LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 498,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,262 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 6.5% of Sensible Money LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 365.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,723,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,755 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,337 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $22,572,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,077,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,942,000 after purchasing an additional 710,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,677,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

