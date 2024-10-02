Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WPWealth LLP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 106.2% in the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 20,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 77,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.01. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $48.67.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.