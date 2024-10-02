Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 454,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,855 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.46% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $13,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DFSV opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

