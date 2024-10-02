Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 206 ($2.76).

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLG. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.94) to GBX 215 ($2.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.21) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.61) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Direct Line Insurance Group

Insider Transactions at Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Carol Hagh bought 10,000 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($26,083.47). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,106. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 185.80 ($2.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.81. The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 149.50 ($2.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 240.10 ($3.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,608.70%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.