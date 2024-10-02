Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $58.92

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.92, but opened at $56.81. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $56.66, with a volume of 3,095,968 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 1,989.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,175,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449,454 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 176.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.