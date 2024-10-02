Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $110.39

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $110.39 and traded as high as $129.68. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $127.70, with a volume of 611,911 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.39.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 35.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

