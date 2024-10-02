Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.59. 34,479,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 74,763,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $2,459,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $13,683,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.