Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.59. 34,479,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 74,763,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 4.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $2,459,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $13,683,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.