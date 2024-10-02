Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $13.45

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.45, but opened at $12.36. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 23,734,779 shares traded.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 8.8 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.
