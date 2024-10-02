Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $13.45

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.45, but opened at $12.36. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 23,734,779 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 8.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 14.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,194 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 83,110 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 2.7% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 43,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.