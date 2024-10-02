DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 1,245.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 68.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the first quarter worth about $194,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DMC Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $256.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. DMC Global had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $171.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

