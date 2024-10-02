Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$136.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$132.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$89.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$138.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$139.18.

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total value of C$698,490.04. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total value of C$130,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,991.16. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total transaction of C$698,490.04. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,369 shares of company stock worth $1,750,712. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

