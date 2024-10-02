Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $138.90

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$138.90 and last traded at C$138.90, with a volume of 23792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$136.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.18.

Dollarama Price Performance

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$132.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total transaction of C$130,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530 shares in the company, valued at C$68,991.16. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total transaction of C$130,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,991.16. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total value of C$698,490.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,369 shares of company stock worth $1,750,712. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

