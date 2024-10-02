Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.40 and last traded at C$8.35. Approximately 70,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 185,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. The company has a market cap of C$745.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of C$689.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.7751004 earnings per share for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Featured Articles

