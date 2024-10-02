Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $515.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DPZ. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.45.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $430.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $422.97 and its 200-day moving average is $471.79. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $330.05 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

