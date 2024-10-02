Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Trading Down 1.6%

Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.02 and last traded at $33.07. Approximately 24,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 million, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF stock. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. owned 1.33% of Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF

The Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (DFNV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide risk-managed exposure to US all-cap companies with strong free cash flow and R&D investments. DFNV was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

