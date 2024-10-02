DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Acquired by Cim LLC

Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,689 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after buying an additional 3,577,575 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth about $15,297,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after acquiring an additional 190,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,974,000 after acquiring an additional 216,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $135,316 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

