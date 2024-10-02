Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Purchased by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,770 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,346,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 209,393 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 423,875 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 462,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 77,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 125.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 354,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 196,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $166.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.37. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.43 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Liebowitz purchased 197,398 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $232,929.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 396,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,422.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,197,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,452.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Liebowitz bought 197,398 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $232,929.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 396,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,422.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 428,644 shares of company stock valued at $486,786 over the last 90 days. 10.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

