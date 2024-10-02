DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Shares Down 4.3%

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.74). Approximately 55,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 15,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.77).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

DSW Capital Trading Down 4.3 %

Insider Activity at DSW Capital

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.68.

In other news, insider James A. T. Dow acquired 60,000 shares of DSW Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,548.96). 75.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DSW Capital Company Profile

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

