DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.540-6.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
DTE Energy Price Performance
Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $128.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.80. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $129.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
