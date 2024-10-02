Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.00

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $66.82, with a volume of 14870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DCO. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Ducommun Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $981.70 million, a P/E ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average of $58.69.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Ducommun’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,599.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $200,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,599.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $49,434.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $329,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. RDST Capital LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 16.8% during the second quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 540,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77,595 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 46,544 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 78,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at $774,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

