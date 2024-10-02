Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,353,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375,371 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,633,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,677 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at $29,736,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,665,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,638 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,859,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

