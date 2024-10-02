Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,121.86

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,121.86 ($15.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,165.56 ($15.59). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,148 ($15.36), with a volume of 180,008 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNLM shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.86) to GBX 1,470 ($19.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.72) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.18) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 ($15.25) to GBX 1,170 ($15.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,220.83 ($16.33).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,551.35, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,213.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,121.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 27.50 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,945.95%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.