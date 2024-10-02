Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Luisa Wright Acquires 2,452 Shares

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Luisa Wright bought 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($15.24) per share, for a total transaction of £27,928.28 ($37,357.25).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

DNLM traded down GBX 9.44 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,138.56 ($15.23). The company had a trading volume of 585,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,664. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,213.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,121.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. Dunelm Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 959 ($12.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,279 ($17.11). The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,551.35, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 27.50 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,945.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNLM shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.86) to GBX 1,470 ($19.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.72) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 ($15.25) to GBX 1,170 ($15.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.18) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,220.83 ($16.33).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

