Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Luisa Wright Acquires 2,452 Shares

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Luisa Wright bought 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($15.24) per share, for a total transaction of £27,928.28 ($37,357.25).
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
DNLM traded down GBX 9.44 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,138.56 ($15.23). The company had a trading volume of 585,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,664. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,213.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,121.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. Dunelm Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 959 ($12.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,279 ($17.11). The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,551.35, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.
Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 27.50 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,945.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
