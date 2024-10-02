Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
CEV stock remained flat at $10.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,626. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $11.29.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
