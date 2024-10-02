Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

CEV stock remained flat at $10.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,626. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,503 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $126,763.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 927,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,216,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,207 shares of company stock worth $1,093,241.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.