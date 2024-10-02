Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0809 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 269,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,714. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $10.55.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
