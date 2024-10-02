Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of EVN stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. 72,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,469. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.