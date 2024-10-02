Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
EVF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. 42,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $6.84.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
