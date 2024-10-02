Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

EVF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. 42,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.