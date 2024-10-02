EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 966,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,125,058 shares.The stock last traded at $13.98 and had previously closed at $14.34.

EH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.76 million, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.09% and a negative net margin of 110.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axim Planning & Wealth increased its position in EHang by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,693,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,742,000 after purchasing an additional 520,733 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in EHang by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in EHang in the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

