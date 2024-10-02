Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.45. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

