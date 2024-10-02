Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 100,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,083,000 after purchasing an additional 467,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,683,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

