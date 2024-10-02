Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Elmer Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:ELMA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 814. Elmer Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07.
Elmer Bancorp Company Profile
