EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EMCORE stock. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,552,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,951,568 shares during the period. EMCORE comprises about 1.5% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 162.39% of EMCORE worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

