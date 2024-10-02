Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 229,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 34,381 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 977,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,674,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.