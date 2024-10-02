Emilie Choi Sells 1,500 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.69, for a total value of $269,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,101 shares in the company, valued at $33,440,488.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $243,360.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.09, for a total transaction of $1,408,720.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total transaction of $283,410.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total value of $344,550.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of COIN stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.47. 7,862,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,437,278. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.89. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 454.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 58.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after buying an additional 85,573 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

