ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.46

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.46 and traded as high as $7.63. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 3,675 shares traded.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
